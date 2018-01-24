Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
AFP

Dollar dives as US talks currency down

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

The dollar tumbled against major rivals on Wednesday, with the euro reaching a three-year high, as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a weaker dollar was good for the US economy. Photo: Reuters file
 

LONDON: The dollar tumbled against major rivals on Wednesday, with the euro reaching a three-year high, as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a weaker dollar was good for the US economy.

"Obviously a weaker dollar is good for us is good as it relates to trade and opportunities, but longer-term I think the strength of the dollar is a reflection of the strength of the US economy..." Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

His comments were widely interpreted as a green light from Washington to let the value of the dollar crumble to support US exports that become cheaper.

In Wednesday trading, the euro reached $1.2383 — the highest level since December 2014.

"The greenback has today extended its losses after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davos said, what we all know, that a weaker dollar is 'good' for US trade," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com.

"The US dollar has fallen back across the board... following a press briefing from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in which he welcomed the depreciation," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB trading group.

The dollar had already been weakened by US President Donald Trump´s announcement earlier this week of steep tariffs on imports of solar panels and large washing machines, angering China and South Korea.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, also in Davos, defended the tariffs and said Washington would not flinch from reprisals against countries that flout the rules.

The dollar sold off also as investors bet on tighter monetary policies by major central banks, bringing them in line with the Federal Reserve.

The greenback fell below 110 yen for the first time since September, and the pound shot up to hit $1.42.

The European single currency also profited from accelerating business activity in the eurozone, while sterling won a boost from rising expectations of more UK interest-rate rises this year after British unemployment data was well-received by markets.

In commodities trading, gold hit a four-month high at $1,349.40 an ounce as the US currency weakened, while oil futures stabilised.

Europe´s main stock markets fell as rising local currencies weighed on multinationals earning in dollars.

Wall Street opened higher as a weak dollar favour US exports and boost foreign earnings.

Earlier, Asian share indices shrugged off profit-taking to press on with a new year rally that has sent Hong Kong to successive record highs.

However, Tokyo was unable to join in, with exporters hit by a strengthening yen.

Optimism about the global economy which was reinforced this week by the International Monetary Fund, strong earnings reports and Trump´s tax cuts have helped fuel a surge in global equities which many expect to continue.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Apple to add battery features after slowdown row

Apple to add battery features after slowdown row

 Updated 2 hours ago
Toys 'R' Us says to shut about 180 US stores

Toys 'R' Us says to shut about 180 US stores

 Updated 13 hours ago
Emerging economies: WEF ranks Pakistan better than India

Emerging economies: WEF ranks Pakistan better than India

 Updated yesterday
IMF raises global growth forecast, sees boost from US tax cuts

IMF raises global growth forecast, sees boost from US tax cuts

 Updated 2 days ago
IMF raises Saudi growth prospects over high oil prices

IMF raises Saudi growth prospects over high oil prices

 Updated 2 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls for oil producers to extend cooperation

Saudi Arabia calls for oil producers to extend cooperation

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Oil producers will cooperate beyond 2018, says Saudi Arabia

Oil producers will cooperate beyond 2018, says Saudi Arabia

 Updated 3 days ago
US to overtake Saudi as crude oil producer: IEA

US to overtake Saudi as crude oil producer: IEA

 Updated 5 days ago
France, Germany to propose Bitcoin regulations

France, Germany to propose Bitcoin regulations

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM