Thursday Jan 25 2018
Afghanistan crush NZ to storm into U-19 World Cup semis

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Afghanistan bowlers celebrate as they rip through New Zealand batting/ICC Twitter 

Afghanistan crushed hosts New Zealand by 202 runs to storm into the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinals at Christchurch on Thursday.

After opting to bat, four Afghanistan batsmen smashed half-centuries – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (69), Ibrahim Zadran (68), Bahir Shah (67 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (66 off just 23).

Azmatullah smashed 66 from 23 balls/ICC Twitter

Having posted a giant total of 309-6, Mujeeb Zadran (4/14), the mystery spinner, and Qais Ahmed (4/33), the leggie, ripped through the Kiwis’ batting.

Afghanistan will now face Australia in the semifinal on Monday, January 29.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan will take on either India or Bangladesh on Tuesday, January 30. 

Also read: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into U-19 World Cup semis

