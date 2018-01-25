Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FC arrests 20 terror suspects in Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

The Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) apprehended 20 individuals suspected of conducting terrorist activities from different cities of the province here on Thursday. Photo: ISPR file
 

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Thursday apprehended 20 terror suspects during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Balochistan on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBOs, conducted in Dera Murad Jamali, Pashtoon Abad, Sangan, and Shahreg areas, resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition including explosives, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communication equipment, the ISPR said in a statement.

Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a search operation in a village Paashat Chelagaram, Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur Agency and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition hidden in a mountain cave.

The recovered arms and ammunition include machine guns, a rocket launcher, sub-machine guns, pistols, anti-tank mines, hand grenades, and, IEDs.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Encounters are policy of IG Sindh: Rao Anwar

Encounters are policy of IG Sindh: Rao Anwar

 Updated an hour ago
CTD recommends formation of JIT in Intezar case

CTD recommends formation of JIT in Intezar case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan won't allow breach of airspace, sovereignty, says Rabbani

Pakistan won't allow breach of airspace, sovereignty, says Rabbani

 Updated 2 hours ago
Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp: DG ISPR

Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Democracy strengthening in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Democracy strengthening in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Updated 3 hours ago
Ended load-shedding under leadership of Nawaz, says Shehbaz Sharif

Ended load-shedding under leadership of Nawaz, says Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Dadu armed clash: Accused MPA, brother appear at SSP Hyderabad's office

Dadu armed clash: Accused MPA, brother appear at SSP Hyderabad's office

 Updated an hour ago
Pir Sialvi takes back protest call after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

Pir Sialvi takes back protest call after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM