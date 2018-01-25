PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to implement a players’ management policy to regulate the appearances of cricketers in various T20 and other format leagues around the world.



Chairman PCB Najam Sethi told media on Thursday that the head coach of Pakistan team Mickey Arthur has been advised to prepare players’ management plan for every player individually.

“Mickey has been told to prepare a players management plan for every player, individually of every player. On how much cricket he should play and what he needs,” he said.

“We are finalising a policy on players’ management to regulate players’ permission on leagues and reciprocal arrangements on leagues.”

Speaking about the team’s dismal performance in the tournament, the PCB chairman said that he was also disappointed to see, but insisted that players and team management should be backed.

“Series loss was a disappointment, but these players are very good and they are working hard,” Sethi said.

The PCB chief said that he had a long discussion with Micky Arthur who discussed various issues with him regarding Pakistan cricket.

“I spoke to Mickey yesterday, he told me his analysis and a key decision in that meeting. Mickey says that he’s preparing for World Cup 2019 and seeks complete support from us,” Sethi said.

“He will give his report following the series. Some players were injured and some were fatigued too,” he said, when asked if he discussed the reasons of the defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand.

He also agreed with the suggestion that the captain should be leading from the front.

“Sarfraz batting at 6th, 7th was not good for team and it is decided that he should bat at earlier. I am happy that he accepted the advice and it worked in 2nd T20I today,” Sethi said.

He also said that there is no threat to Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the third edition of the league will be played as scheduled.

“PSL was never in danger, as long as I am here, no one can stop PSL, it will continue to grow,” he said.

“All our efforts are for the PSL, it is giving us fresh blood and also helping us revive international cricket at home.”

The PCB chief said that the West Indies team will come to Pakistan to play a short series after the PSL, but this will be a one-off agreement and a fresh MoU will be signed.

“Initially, we decided that West Indies will come every year for next five year, but we realised that it would be too costly,” he said.

“A new MoU will be signed. West Indies will come in March and then we will play a triangular series in Florida.”