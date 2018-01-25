Pakistan expects to continue longstanding ties with both China, US: PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo: Government of Pakistan twitter

DAVOS: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan has had longstanding ties with both China and the United States, and expects them to continue.



“We have a long relationship with China and a long relationship with the US and we expect both to continue for a long time,” Abbasi said during a press conference in Davos where he is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He further said that the Belt and Road initiative has not only strengthened the region, but also the relationship between Pakistan and China.

“World Economic Forum is an important way forward for development and prosperity,” the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan is improving its ties with other countries through the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“Pakistan strengthened its relationship with China through CPEC, and we want good terms with the United States too,” he said, adding that the latter is only looking at the bilateral terms in the Afghan context.

Minister of Information and Technology (IT) Anusha Rahman Khan was also in attendance of the prime minister’s press conference at the WEF said that all of the unconnected territories will be connected to WIFI.

She highlighted the work done to improve digital skills, adding that Pakistan produces 20,000 young IT professionals every year.