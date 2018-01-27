Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Mueller team interviewed Facebook staff in Russia probe: Wired

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller (R) departs after briefing members of the US Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files
 

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his office have interviewed at least one member of a Facebook team that was associated with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Wired magazine reported on its website on Friday.

The interview was part of Mueller's probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and whether there was any collusion between Trump associates and Moscow, Wired said, citing an anonymous source.

Trump has denied any collusion.

Both Mueller’s office and Facebook declined Reuters’ requests for comment.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have faced a stream of revelations about how Moscow sought to use their platforms to sow discord in the United States and influence the election in favour of Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Ten top quotes from Trump at Davos

Ten top quotes from Trump at Davos

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

 Updated 5 hours ago
Parisians brace for flooding risks as Seine creeps higher

Parisians brace for flooding risks as Seine creeps higher

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says US 'open for business'

Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says US 'open for business'

 Updated 5 hours ago
Erdogan threatens to expand Syria offensive despite criticism

Erdogan threatens to expand Syria offensive despite criticism

 Updated 8 hours ago
UK economy unexpectedly picks up speed but Brexit effect felt

UK economy unexpectedly picks up speed but Brexit effect felt

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Turkish teachers end hunger strike, to go to court to get jobs back

Turkish teachers end hunger strike, to go to court to get jobs back

 Updated 9 hours ago
Trump sends 'warmest regards' to African leaders after reported slur

Trump sends 'warmest regards' to African leaders after reported slur

 Updated 10 hours ago
Qatar says World Cup on track despite boycott as supply lines fixed

Qatar says World Cup on track despite boycott as supply lines fixed

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM