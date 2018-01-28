Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
REUTERS

ATM makers warn of 'jackpotting' hacks on US machines

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Diebold Nixdorf Inc and NCR Corp, two of the world’s largest ATM makers, have warned that cyber criminals are targeting US cash machines with tools that force them to spit out cash in hacking schemes known as “jackpotting.”

The two ATM makers did not identify any victims or say how much money had been lost. Jackpotting has been rising worldwide in recent years, though it is unclear how much cash has been stolen because victims and police often do not disclose details.

The attacks were reported earlier on Saturday by the security news website Krebs on Security, which said they had begun last year in Mexico.

The companies confirmed to Reuters on Saturday they had sent out the alerts to clients.

NCR said in a Friday alert that the cases were the first confirmed “jackpotting” losses in the United States. It said its equipment had not been targeted in the recent attacks, but that it was still a concern for the entire ATM industry.

“This should be treated by all ATM deployers as a call to action to take appropriate steps to protect their ATMs against these forms of attack,” the alert said.

Diebold Nixdorf said in a separate Friday alert that U.S. authorities had warned the company that hackers were targeting one of its ATM models, known as Opteva, which went out of production several years ago.

A confidential US Secret Service alert sent to banks said the hackers targeted stand-alone ATMs typically located in pharmacies, big box retailers and drive-thru ATMs, Krebs on Security reported.

Diebold Nixdorf’s alert described steps that criminals had used to compromise ATMs. They include gaining physical access, replacing the hard drive and using an industrial endoscope to depress an internal button required to reset the device.

Reuters was unable to obtain a copy of the Secret Service report and an agency representative declined comment. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation could not immediately be reached.

Russian cyber security firm Group IB has reported that cyber criminals remotely attacked cash machines in more than a dozen countries across Europe in 2016. Similar attacks were also reported that year in Thailand and Taiwan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iran says three Revolutionary Guards dead, 16 Daesh suspects arrested

Iran says three Revolutionary Guards dead, 16 Daesh suspects arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

 Updated 6 hours ago
Search resumes for missing ferry in central Pacific

Search resumes for missing ferry in central Pacific

 Updated 7 hours ago
#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

 Updated 7 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

 Updated 11 hours ago
Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

 Updated 11 hours ago
Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM