Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Afghan envoy expresses surprise over FO's claim of handing over terror suspects

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal. -File

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Wednesday expressed his surprise after Pakistan's Foreign Office claimed a day earlier that the country had handed over 27 suspected terrorists to Afghan authorities in November 2017. 

On Tuesday, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said that Pakistan had handed over individuals, who were suspected of belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Haqqani Network (HN), to Afghanistan.

Zakhilwal, in a post on a social media platform, said it would be it would be a huge step in the bilateral relationship between the two countries "if this indeed happens". 

Afghan authorities, on a regular basis, blame Pakistan after major terrorist attacks in the country and accuse Pakistan of providing safe haven to terror networks operating inside Afghanistan. 

Pakistan, in its defence, counters the allegations by stating that a large portion of Afghan territory is outside of Kabul's influence and control, providing adequate room to terror outfits to carry out their activities in both countries. 

Faisal had also said that Pakistan has continued to push any suspected TTA and HN elements to prevent them from using Pakistani soil for terrorist activity in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January, the United States announced that it was suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan.

The suspension of security assistance to Islamabad came after Washington accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had also confirmed that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.

Haley's statement followed an angry tweet from Trump that the US had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for giving Pakistan billions in aid.

In August, Trump concluded a months-long review of America’s strategy to win the brutal war in Afghanistan — now entering its 17th year — and called for an increase in the tempo and intensity of strikes against the Taliban.

The aim was to persuade some Taliban factions to enter talks with the government in Kabul.

This month’s spate of bombings and Trump’s comments indicate that the end game may be further away than the White House would like.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Jirga protesting Naqeebullah’s killing ends in Karachi

Jirga protesting Naqeebullah’s killing ends in Karachi

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Only parliament has authority to amend disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan

Only parliament has authority to amend disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan

Updated an hour ago
Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

 Updated 2 hours ago
Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC removes Siddiqul Farooq as ETPB chairman

SC removes Siddiqul Farooq as ETPB chairman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran concerned over environmental hazards of Sahiwal coal plant

Imran concerned over environmental hazards of Sahiwal coal plant

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shooter flees after killing two at Lahore sessions court

Shooter flees after killing two at Lahore sessions court

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM