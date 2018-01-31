Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government revised prices of petroleum products on Wednesday increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.98 per litre.

The revised price of petrol would be Rs84.91 per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, while the price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs5.93.

Diesel will now be retailed at Rs95.83 per litre while light diesel will be sold for Rs64.30 per litre. 

Kerosene oil witnessed an increase of Rs5.94 per litre and will now be sold for Rs70.26 per litre. 

The revised prices will take effect from February 1.








