Everyone aware of horse-traders in Senate election: Asif

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that candidates for Senate elections will be announced by tomorrow.

“Everyone is aware of those who are engaged in horse-trading in the Senate election,” said Asif.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued Senate election schedule of all four provinces.



According to the ECP, polling to elect senators will be held on March 3 whereas nomination papers can be submitted from February 4-6 and their scrutiny will be completed by February 9, the final list of the contestants will be issued on February 15.

The contestants can take back their nomination papers till February 16.

The ECP issued nomination papers February 2 and stated that schedule for the seats reserved for Islamabad and FATA will be announced later.

A total of 52 senators are set to complete their term this year.

According to the ECP, four senators will be elected on general seats from FATA, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan each, and 12 each from Sindh and Punjab — including seven on general seats, two on technocrats' seats, two on women's seats and one on a minorities' seat.

Islamabad too will elect two senators — on general and technocrat seats.