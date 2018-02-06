Nehal Hashmi's review petition in contempt case returned by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan returned with objection on Tuesday the review petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi in the contempt of court case.

The SC Registrar Office returned the petition, saying that in the hand-written petition words have been scratched off.

The office also directed to attach verified copy of the court verdict.

After the apex court disqualified the PML-N senator in its earlier verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for by-polls on the vacated seat.

According to the ECP, the Returning Office will issue public notice on February 9.

The nomination papers will be submitted till February 13 and scrutiny of papers will be completed till Feb 15.

The polling on Nehal Hashmi’s seat will be on March 1, from 4pm to 9pm, the ECP said.

Earlier, the ECP announced that a by-election on the seat will be held before the scheduled March 3 Senate elections. Hashmi was elected to the seat in 2015 for a period of six years.

The Supreme Court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened then prime minister’s unidentified enemies.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar announced the 2-1 decision on Thursday, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine.

Hashmi on Friday was shifted to the hospital at Adiala Jail after complaining of chest pain.