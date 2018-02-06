Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Pakistan, China sign cultural agreement to raise people-to-people contact

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

 Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for IBNH&LH and Lu Shugang, Minister of Culture of China exchanging documents of cultural agreement after signing executive programme-APP
 

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Monday signed a cultural cooperation agreement that will offer opportunities for both countries to learn from each other’s heritage and culture.

“Executive Program of Cultural Cooperation for the year 2018-2021” will enhance people-to-people relations, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She signed the agreement with Chinese minister of culture Luo Shugang in Beijing.

“The purpose of this agreement is to promote cultural exchanges; the basic determination of Belt and Road Initiative is people-to-people connectivity and our government is working on it under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is flagship project of this initiative,” she said.

CPEC has provided a chance to enhance cultural exchange and cooperation between the two countries, the minister said, adding that now more and more Chinese citizens are learning Urdu.

Aurangzeb said this agreement would also help to increase business opportunities, shared economic development and prosperity in the region.

China’s culture minister Luo Shugang said China and Pakistan are old and reliable friends and both countries have increased their relationship after the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan. He said both would enhance culture tie in future as well.

Aurangzeb left Beijing for Shanghai today and will return to Pakistan on February 8.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

 Updated 3 hours ago
Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

 Updated 4 hours ago
China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Updated 7 hours ago
Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 8 hours ago
US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

 Updated 11 hours ago
Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

 Updated 11 hours ago
Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM