Pakistan, China sign cultural agreement to raise people-to-people contact

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for IBNH&LH and Lu Shugang, Minister of Culture of China exchanging documents of cultural agreement after signing executive programme-APP

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Monday signed a cultural cooperation agreement that will offer opportunities for both countries to learn from each other’s heritage and culture.

“Executive Program of Cultural Cooperation for the year 2018-2021” will enhance people-to-people relations, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She signed the agreement with Chinese minister of culture Luo Shugang in Beijing.

“The purpose of this agreement is to promote cultural exchanges; the basic determination of Belt and Road Initiative is people-to-people connectivity and our government is working on it under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is flagship project of this initiative,” she said.

CPEC has provided a chance to enhance cultural exchange and cooperation between the two countries, the minister said, adding that now more and more Chinese citizens are learning Urdu.

Aurangzeb said this agreement would also help to increase business opportunities, shared economic development and prosperity in the region.

China’s culture minister Luo Shugang said China and Pakistan are old and reliable friends and both countries have increased their relationship after the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan. He said both would enhance culture tie in future as well.

Aurangzeb left Beijing for Shanghai today and will return to Pakistan on February 8.