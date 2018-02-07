Sublime Kohli sets South Africa daunting target

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa. -AFP

CAPE TOWN: Indian captain Virat Kohli continued his mastery of South Africa's bowlers as he made his second century of the series in the third one-day international against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.



Kohli made 160 not out in an Indian total of 303 for six after the tourists had been sent in on a good batting surface. He had made 112 and 46 not out in leading India to wins in the first two matches of the six-game series.

The 29-year-old took a relatively sedate 119 balls to reach his 34th one-day international hundred, hitting only seven fours, but added another five fours and two sixes off 40 more balls in a blazing finish to the innings.

Kohli was content to play the supporting role in a second-wicket stand of 140 with Shikhar Dhawan, who pounded 12 fours in making 76 off 63 deliveries.

The pair came together after Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Kagiso Rabada in the first over without a run scored.

South Africa clawed their way back before Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added an unbeaten 67 for the seventh wicket in the last 7.2 overs of the innings.

South Africa, with an injury-weakened batting line-up, were required to make the highest successful run chase in ODIs at Newlands.