Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
AFP

Sublime Kohli sets South Africa daunting target

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa. -AFP
 

CAPE TOWN: Indian captain Virat Kohli continued his mastery of South Africa's bowlers as he made his second century of the series in the third one-day international against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Kohli made 160 not out in an Indian total of 303 for six after the tourists had been sent in on a good batting surface. He had made 112 and 46 not out in leading India to wins in the first two matches of the six-game series.

The 29-year-old took a relatively sedate 119 balls to reach his 34th one-day international hundred, hitting only seven fours, but added another five fours and two sixes off 40 more balls in a blazing finish to the innings.

Kohli was content to play the supporting role in a second-wicket stand of 140 with Shikhar Dhawan, who pounded 12 fours in making 76 off 63 deliveries.

The pair came together after Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Kagiso Rabada in the first over without a run scored.

South Africa clawed their way back before Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added an unbeaten 67 for the seventh wicket in the last 7.2 overs of the innings.

South Africa, with an injury-weakened batting line-up, were required to make the highest successful run chase in ODIs at Newlands.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan ski squad reaches South Korea for Winter Olympics

Pakistan ski squad reaches South Korea for Winter Olympics

 Updated 7 hours ago
Aussie Rules aims to export shorter match format overseas

Aussie Rules aims to export shorter match format overseas

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sangakkara calls for Test pay minimum to stop T20 exodus

Sangakkara calls for Test pay minimum to stop T20 exodus

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

 Updated 11 hours ago
Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

 Updated 11 hours ago
ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

 Updated 12 hours ago
World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

 Updated yesterday
Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM