CTD probes another alleged extrajudicial killing by Rao Anwar

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department on the directives of Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja initiated a probe into 'encounter' killing of Junaid Abro carried out by suspended SSP Rao Anwar on December 26, 2017, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.



In their statement to the enquiry team, Abro's family maintained that the deceased was arrested on December 25 from New Karachi and killed the next day, adding that he was brought to SITE police station after being shot.

The family further claimed that the ambulance driver told law enforcement officers that Abro was alive and should be given urgent medical treatment, but the police only allowed the ambulance to leave the station after Abro had expired.

CTD's SP Pervaiz Chandio has been appointed as the investigation officer of the case. The respondents have been summoned on Monday.

Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar is also being probed for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from the family of Naqeebullah.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered against Anwar and his associates owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

An earlier committee — headed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) AIG Sanaullah Abbasi — submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a "fake encounter" with the police.