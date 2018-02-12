Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP bidding over MQM members, alleges lawmaker

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Shaikh Salahuddin alleged on Monday that the Pakistan Peoples Party is bidding over his party’s lawmakers to switch loyalties before the upcoming Senate elections.

The MQM-P lawmaker, while drawing attention to the matter, appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play its role in the scenario.

He further said that MQM-P is going through a rough phase.

Earlier, Senator Saeed Ghani called former party member and MQM-P’s new member Kamran Tessori a 'suicide bomber', adding that wherever Tessori goes, destruction follows.

The infighting emerged within MQM-P recently, on the issue of party tickets for Senate elections. The rift resulted in the creation of two factions, one siding with party chief Farooq Sattar (PIB group) while the other opposing him (Bahadurabad group).

Today, MQM-P leader Barrister Farrogh Naseem said that there is no legal value of the general workers meeting summoned by Dr Farooq Sattar, because as per the party's constitution, the Rabita Committee is the sole decision-making body.

Naseem said that as Sattar is not the party's leader anymore, the MQM-P reserves the right to take legal action against him if he undertakes any unconstitutional measure.

On Sunday, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar had announced that he was dissolving the party's Rabita Committee, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party's Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Updated 46 minutes ago
MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

 Updated an hour ago
Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

Updated 3 hours ago
Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Updated 5 hours ago
SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

 Updated 5 hours ago
Witnesses record statement in Zainab murder case

Witnesses record statement in Zainab murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM