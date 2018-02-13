Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Contempt case against Tallal Chaudhry adjourned till Monday

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudhry appeared the Supreme Court today in the contempt of court hearing against him.

Appearing before the three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Chaudhry contended that he had requested noted lawyer Asma Jahangir as his counsel, but owing to her demise, he was at present without legal representation.

Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday after suffering a stroke. 

The apex court has initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, read a notification issued on Feb 2.

Contempt notice: SC gives Tallal Chaudhry one week to finalise counsel

Never committed contempt of court and never held any intention to do so, Tallal told Geo News Monday night

"You have made derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements at public gatherings, telecast by different TV channels, which prima facie constitute interference with and obstruction of the process of the Court as well as aimed at belittling the stature of this Apex Court within the contemplation of Article 204 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003," it said further.

At the last hearing of the case on February 6, Chaudhry had sought time to finalise counsel. 

The bench then gave the defendant a week to finalise his counsel and adjourned the hearing until February 13. Chaudhry was also directed to submit a response to the show-cause notice issued to him. 

Never committed contempt of court: Tallal

Speaking in Geo News’ programme ‘Aapas Ki Baat’ on Feb 5, Tallal Chaudhry said he never committed contempt of court and never held any intention to do so, either.

“What I said was about PCO [Provisional Constitutional Order] judges. I never took the name of any [particular] judge nor hinted at any [judge],” said the minister.

Separately, the Supreme Court has also issued a contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal after sustaining injuries

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal after sustaining injuries

 Updated 45 minutes ago
MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

 Updated an hour ago
Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

Updated 3 hours ago
Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Updated 5 hours ago
SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

 Updated 5 hours ago
Witnesses record statement in Zainab murder case

Witnesses record statement in Zainab murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM