Contempt case against Tallal Chaudhry adjourned till Monday

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudhry appeared the Supreme Court today in the contempt of court hearing against him.



Appearing before the three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Chaudhry contended that he had requested noted lawyer Asma Jahangir as his counsel, but owing to her demise, he was at present without legal representation.

Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday after suffering a stroke.

The apex court has initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, read a notification issued on Feb 2.

"You have made derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements at public gatherings, telecast by different TV channels, which prima facie constitute interference with and obstruction of the process of the Court as well as aimed at belittling the stature of this Apex Court within the contemplation of Article 204 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003," it said further.

At the last hearing of the case on February 6, Chaudhry had sought time to finalise counsel.

The bench then gave the defendant a week to finalise his counsel and adjourned the hearing until February 13. Chaudhry was also directed to submit a response to the show-cause notice issued to him.

Never committed contempt of court: Tallal

Speaking in Geo News’ programme ‘Aapas Ki Baat’ on Feb 5, Tallal Chaudhry said he never committed contempt of court and never held any intention to do so, either.

“What I said was about PCO [Provisional Constitutional Order] judges. I never took the name of any [particular] judge nor hinted at any [judge],” said the minister.

Separately, the Supreme Court has also issued a contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.