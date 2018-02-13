Cabinet directs for filling up vacant posts of organisational heads

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday directed that the process of filling up vacant positions of the heads of organisations in various ministries be expedited.



The cabinet, which met here at the PM Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, ratified the decisions of Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) taken during its meeting held on January 23. It was further decided that cabinet would be briefed in detail on the CPEC.

The meeting accorded approval for signing of an inter-governmental agreement between the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas for supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products.

It also gave approval for the signing of a similar agreement and a 'Letter of Intent on Cooperation' in the field of LNG, with the Government of the Italian Republic.

Expressing satisfaction over surplus generation capacity in power sector, the federal cabinet reiterated that the government was committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

The meeting approved, in principle, Anti-Terrorism (Freezing and Seizure) Rules, 2018. It also accorded approval to the notification of WAPDA Hydro-Electric Tariff for the FY 2017-18 determined by NEPRA and further directed that the process of tariff determination for AJK should be initiated.

The cabinet directed for early operationalisation of new Islamabad International Airport, besides giving approval for the transit of 01x20 feet container STC containing eight packages of spare parts of Toyota vehicles of UNMA from Karachi to Kabul.

Moreover, the members offered Fateha for the departed souls of renowned lawyer, human rights activist and Asma Jahangir and Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.