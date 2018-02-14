Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Javed Afridi presents Zalmi's kit to DG ISPR

KARACHI: The Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi met Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday, said a statement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team. 

During the meeting, the army spokesman praised the team for promoting cricket in Pakistan while Afridi presented Zalmi's new kit to Ghafoor. 

"Had a wonderful meeting with DG ISPR, who appreciated Peshawar Zalmi's efforts in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan and for providing the youth with providing ample opportunities to showcase their talent on the field," said Afridi in the statement. 

Afridi also appreciated and thanked DG ISPR for his appreciation.

