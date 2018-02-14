Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

Imran, in an interview with a private channel, was commenting on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s request today to the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL-Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that whether names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children are placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) is a test case for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Imran, in an interview with a private channel, was commenting on the National Accountability Bureau's request today to the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.

About the defeat in the Lodhran by-poll, the PTI chief said that the party had fielded a new candidate and he was not able to able satisfy their voters.

We will not repeat past mistakes in and are fully ready to contest the upcoming general elections, Imran said.

Major upset in Lodhran as PML-N wins NA-154 by-election: unofficial results

PML-N won by a margin of 27,609 votes according to provisional results

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had won the by-polls for the constituency of NA-154 Lodhran in a major upset for PTI before the general elections,

The seat fell vacant in the wake of the disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017. Considered the home ground of Tareen, PTI had won the seat with a margin of around 40,000 votes in a previous by-election in 2015.

In response to the defeat, Imran on Tuesday had said that 'every setback is an opportunity to analyse mistakes'.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Updated 55 minutes ago
Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Updated an hour ago
Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

 Updated an hour ago
Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Updated an hour ago
Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Updated 3 hours ago
Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM