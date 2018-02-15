Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
AFP

Women's 'bare arms undermine credibility' against 'suited men' on TV: Kim Campbell

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell, 2009. Image Courtesy: Global News via Fred Chartrand/CP

OTTAWA: A brouhaha has erupted over comments made online by Canada’s former prime minister Kim Campbell — the only woman to have ever held the post — admonishing women news anchors who appear sleeveless on-air.

Campbell — who was prime minister from June to November 1993 — triggered the debate with a tweet that read, "I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses — often when sitting with suited men."

"I have always felt it was demeaning to the women," she said. "Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!"

Critics lashed out in response to the tweet, saying the focus should be on women’s abilities, not their attire, and that women should wear whatever they find comfortable and helps them feel confident.

One pointed out that former US first lady Michelle Obama often wore sleeveless outfits, while another noted that Campbell herself posed for a provocative photograph when she was attorney general in 1990.

In the art photo she appeared with bare shoulders, holding up a lawyer’s gown in front of her body to give the impression she was naked.

"I firmly believe in the right of Canadians to bare arms," said Conservative MP Michelle Rempel.

"I don’t feel demeaned. All due respect to Cda’s 1st female PM, but that comment is stuck in the 50s. Don’t tell me what to wear, no TV exec has," echoed Canadian broadcast journalist Farah Nasser.

In her comments, Campbell cited a recent essay by American speaking coach Nick Morgan who said in a blog post: "If you show up in front of us with skin exposed, we’re going to think about your body."

However, Morgan’s fashion advice was aimed at both men and women.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

South Africa's Zuma and his numerous scandals

South Africa's Zuma and his numerous scandals

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israelis believe police over Netanyahu: polls

Israelis believe police over Netanyahu: polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai dies in South Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai dies in South Africa

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruud Lubbers, longest-serving Dutch PM, dies aged 78

Ruud Lubbers, longest-serving Dutch PM, dies aged 78

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump holds the line on immigration as bipartisan plan emerges

Trump holds the line on immigration as bipartisan plan emerges

 Updated 4 hours ago
MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens

MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump breaks silence, says ‘totally opposed to domestic violence’

Trump breaks silence, says ‘totally opposed to domestic violence’

 Updated 5 hours ago
18 new sexual abuse claims against UN peacekeepers in DRC

18 new sexual abuse claims against UN peacekeepers in DRC

 Updated 6 hours ago
Major US school shootings

Major US school shootings

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM