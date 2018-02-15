Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Mohammad Alam takes lead on second day of 37th CAS open golf championship

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

KARACHI: Muhammad Alam (Professionals Category) had a fabulous round of golf on the second day of 37th CAS Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club PAF Base Korangi Creek as he finished the first round with gross score of 70 and over all 02 under par.

Pakistan’s number-one ranked golfer Muhammad Shabbir bagged the second position along with Waheed Baloch, Talat Ejaz, Hashmat khan with gross score of 71 and over all 01 under par.

In Senior Professionals Category, Muhammad Akram won the title with gross score of 140 (04 under par), while Imdad Hussain secured second position with gross score of 147 (03 over par).

In Junior Professionals Category, Usman Ali won the title with gross score of 150 (06 over par), while Nasir Masih secured second position with gross score of 151 (07 over par).

Golfers from all over Pakistan are representing their associations and clubs.

