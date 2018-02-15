'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

KARACHI: A gang nabbed for selling drugs used to lure students by giving them drugs for free for the first couple of times and then sold them at a price of the their choosing, police said.



Three people, including a woman, were held for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

An FIR was also registered against the three, namely Mehwish alias Sonia, Usman Shakil and Saad Rafique, who were nabbed at Saba Avenue in the Defence area.

SSP South Javed Akbar Riaz told Geo News that the group had been working in the areas for the past on year and that police had information on the peddlers.



The suspects sold crystal, hashish, heroin and other drugs to their clients, police added.

At least two of the suspects are college graduates, SSP Riaz added.

Commenting on the modus operandi of the group, the SSP said that the suspect Sonia would approach young people through social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, befriend them, and lure them by giving free drugs,” the SSP said.

The police official also said the nabbed suspects are merely suppliers and are headed by another group of people.

“We have information that there is some important person at Drigh Road from whom the suspects take drugs from [to sell],” he said.

SHO Aurangzeb Khattak on Wednesday told Geo News that police were carrying out routine checking when the drug peddlers’ car was stopped. Upon checking, ice and hashish, wrapped in small packets, were recovered from the car.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that Mehwish had access to various schools and universities in posh areas, where she would visit on different pretexts and sell drugs to students.

The group used to sell drugs in houses in posh areas too.

To avoid being stopped at police pickets, Usman Shakil would drive the car and Mehwish would normally sit next to the driving seat masquerading as a couple, sources told Geo News.