Saturday Feb 17 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and senior Peshawar Zalmi player Mohammad Hafeez has said that his team will have to work really hard to retain the title of Pakistan Super League in third edition of the tournament.

Speaking to media after Zalmi’s practice session in Dubai, Hafeez stated that they were champions and they’ll have to work hard to become champions once again.

“I personally believe that whatever good or bad you achieve it is past and you can’t just carry it with you forever,” he said.

“Yes, we were the champions but we will have to work really hard to retain our title and become champions once again,” he stated.

Hafeez said that his team has blend of youngsters and senior players who have the flare to do it for Zalmi fans once again.

“Sans couple of faces, our core team is same. We have added some youngsters to squad too who are very passionate to express themselves during the league,” said the former Pakistan captain.

Hafeez hoped that if Zalmi plays according to its potential then defending the PSL title won’t be an difficult task for them.

Talking about his aims ahead of the tournament, 37 year old Hafeez said that he’s positive and will play his role to make Zalmi victorious, once again.

“I am very positive about my role for the team and will try my best to perform according to expectations of Zalmi management and the fans,” he said.

“This is my third stint with Zalmi and I am glad that they’ve retained me for the tournament’s third edition,” Hafeez expressed.

The veteran of 200 ODIs and 50 Tests said that he’ll try to pass his experience to youngsters so that they can be prepared to serve Pakistan and Zalmi in future.

