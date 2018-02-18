Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
Rana Javaid

MQM-P intra-party elections to be held today

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: Preparations for MQM-P's intra-party elections, to be held today, are underway here in Karachi.

The polling — to elect the Rabita Committee and Central Executive Committee — that was scheduled to start at 1pm, but is yet to commence, will continue until 6pm.

The infighting between MQM-P's two factions — Sattar-led PIB and Rabita Committee-led Bahudarabad — started over the issue of distribution of party tickets for next month's Senate elections. The latter had strongly opposed Sattar's nomination of the relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leaders.

Sattar, on February 11, had announced the decision to dissolve the party's Rabita Committee during a general workers' meeting, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party's Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.

Khawaja Izhar, Sardar Ahmed's meeting with Sattar futile 

The latest efforts of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan'S (MQM-P) leaders Sardar Ahmed and Khawaja Izharul Hassan to reconcile differences with Dr Farooq Sattar remained futile, Geo News reported.

Sattar stood by his group's decision to hold intra-party elections today (Sunday).

"I'm not from UP, I'm a Gujrat-born," he said. "I don't want to become Altaf Hussain but also want to turn into Mamnoon Hussain." 

Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

'Neither did I meet Shoro, nor I had a telephonic conversation with him', Sattar tells newsmen in Karachi

MQM-P's deposed convener, on Thursday, had denied reports of meeting Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro and asking him for a list of MQM-P workers serving on government posts.

He insisted that party activists serving in government departments are being misled and called on the "owners and editor" of a private news channel to demand resignation from the reporter behind the story.

Commenting on allegations by the Bahadurabad faction of the party, Sattar had said he had clearly instructed his affiliates to abstain from issuing unnecessary statements.

