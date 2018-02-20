Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
Sibt-e-Arif

Saqlain Mushtaq urges ICC to help revive international cricket in Pakistan

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

Saqlain Mushtaq. — FILE photo

DUBAI: The inventor of mystery bowling in cricket world Saqlain Mushtaq has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to support Pakistan for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

The legendary off-spinner was speaking to Geo News at the ICC cricket academy during a practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Dubai. Currently, Mushtaq is a spin bowling consultant with Peshawar Zalmi.

“Pakistan’s talent in the game of cricket is unstoppable so the world’s cricketing body should help Pakistan to bring back the game to the cricket-loving country”, he said.

Mushtaq expressed hope that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would prove to be a milestone in restoring international cricket to Pakistan.

The 41-year-old has previously had coaching stints with the England cricket team, but has never been employed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Replying to a question if there’s another Saqlain Mushtaq in Pakistan at present, he answered with a smile that Pakistan has the ability to produce better spinners than him.

Mushtaq had introduced his mystery delivery in international cricket famously named “Doosra.”

He acknowledged the talent in Pakistan is matchless but it requires polishing.

The third edition of PSL begins on February 22, which will have two of its playoffs in Lahore, while the final is slated to be played at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

End of an era: PSL will be Kevin Pietersen’s final stint on cricket field

End of an era: PSL will be Kevin Pietersen’s final stint on cricket field

Updated 14 minutes ago
Federer confirmed as oldest world No.1

Federer confirmed as oldest world No.1

 Updated 49 minutes ago
PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Sultans coach Moody excited about inaugural PSL match against Zalmi

Sultans coach Moody excited about inaugural PSL match against Zalmi

 Updated 8 hours ago
United owner hopeful of team winning PSL trophy again

United owner hopeful of team winning PSL trophy again

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Evil' UK paedophile football coach jailed for 30 years

'Evil' UK paedophile football coach jailed for 30 years

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich's 'godsend'

James Rodriguez - Bayern Munich's 'godsend'

 Updated 15 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

Updated 18 hours ago
Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM