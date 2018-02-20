Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
Web Desk

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

The trophy for PSL 2017 at its unveiling ceremony last year 

DUBAI: The wait for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is almost over: before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy will be held in Dubai today.

The silverware for the tournament will be unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium today afternoon. The trophy will be received by the captains of the PSL teams, and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.

The event will be attended by the managements and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.

Comments

