Visually impaired persons protesting for implementation of job quota in Lahore. Photo: Geo News file

LAHORE: A protest by visually impaired persons to demand implementation of quota for jobs is underway in Lahore on Tuesday.

The protest, which was shifted from the Lahore Press Club to Mall Road, caused problems for commuters after a traffic jam affected the Club Chowk vicinity.

According to the protesters, the government has given false assurances but they shall not allow the authorities to continue to fool them.