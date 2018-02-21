Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
AFP

Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Debris is carried by a river in Bainham, New Zealand, February 20, 2018. REUTERS via Facebook/Billy Haldane
 

WELLINGTON: Up to 1,000 tourists were stranded in New Zealand's Golden Bay Wednesday after the remnants of Cyclone Gita buffeted the South Pacific nation, officials said.

Authorities said they were considering sending ferries to ship the holiday-makers out of the remote South Island region after huge landslips closed the main highway.

Elsewhere, the storm cut power to tens of thousands of homes, felled trees, and washed away roads.

Cyclone Gita caused extensive damage as it tore through Tonga and Samoa last week, peaking as a top-of-the-scale Category Five super-storm.

It has since been downgraded but still carried a sting in the tail when it reached New Zealand overnight, bringing 140-kilometre-per-hour (90-mph) winds and around 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rainfall.

Seven local council areas, including the South Island's main city of Christchurch, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as officials anticipated the worst.

Most reported early Wednesday that the weather had not been as extreme as predicted, with the top of the South Island the worst-hit area.

Local mayor Richard Kempthorne said all transport options would be considered if road access to Golden Bay could not be restored swiftly.

"Ferry and barge and for some people air travel... we've got a population of 5,000 people who need to eat and we've got holidaymakers," he said.

"There's probably hundreds if not more than 1,000 people in there at the moment who probably want to leave and continue with their trip."

The official MetService weather bureau said the storm had moved out to sea south of Christchurch by mid-morning Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

 Updated an hour ago
Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

 Updated 7 hours ago
British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

 Updated 17 hours ago
US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

 Updated 17 hours ago
Sessions forms US cyber task force after election warnings

Sessions forms US cyber task force after election warnings

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM