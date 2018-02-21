Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
Ailment of Nawaz's wife cannot be made basis for appearance exemption, rules court

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar have been appearing in court since September last year. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family issued on Wednesday its written order rejecting the suspects' plea to travel abroad. 

Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar had pleaded the court to be exempted from appearance from February 19 to March 5 on account of visiting Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment in London since August last year. 

However, on Feb 15, the court had rejected their plea.  

In its written order, the court has stated that Nawaz’s wife’s ailment cannot be made a basis of being exempted from court proceedings. Similarly, the judge has ruled that going to London to finalise counsel for the recording of witnesses’ statements from there can also not be made a basis for exemption.

According to Kulsoom’s medical report, submitted in court at the last hearing, six cycles of the chemotherapy have been completed and the ailment has been contained to an extent. 

Radiotherapy has been advised to limit the risk of cancer in the future, it states further. 

The next hearing of the case will take place on February 22. 

Following his disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28, Nawaz and his family are facing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in September last year. The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment Ltd and Avenfield properties in London.

Comments

