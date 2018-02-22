Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 22 2018
Web Desk

Not worried what voters, people will say about my marriage: Imran

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who recently made public his marriage, said late Wednesday in an interview he is not worried about what voters or the common people will think about his latest matrimonial decision.

The PTI leader, however, stressed that Bushra, his third wife, would neither get involved in politics nor give any interviews to the media.

"Bushra will stay out of politics; Bushra will not be giving interviews to media," said Khan.

"My friends wish to invite us to parties but Bushra doesn't want to go"

The former cricketer also underscored that he does not have any involvement in Bushra's divorce from her prior spouse.

He said his wife has worn hijab throughout her life and that it "is a personal choice".

Speaking of the upcoming elections, the party chief said: "My heart says that PTI will win the elections in 2018."

