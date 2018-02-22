Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Bahrain rights activist jailed for five years for 'insulting' tweets

By
REUTERS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at a court in Manama, Bahrain, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed/Files
 

DUBAI: A Bahraini human rights activist was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for criticizing Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen and accusing Bahrain’s prison authorities of torture, his lawyer and fellow activists said.

The United States, which has a major naval base in the country, has expressed concern about the case of Nabeel Rajab, a leading figure in pro-democracy protests that swept Bahrain in 2011, who was already serving a two-year sentence over a news interview in which he said Bahrain tortured political prisoners.

The new convictions were for “insulting a neighbouring country” and “insulting national institutions” in comments posted on Twitter, activists said.

The Bahraini Embassy in London said the prosecution and Rajab’s defence team had had ample opportunity to present their cases.

“The trials for the cases were overseen by numerous observers, including representatives from foreign embassies and NGOs,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Bahrain continues to make it clear that both cases – or indeed any other criminal cases within Bahrain – do not relate to political views or political expression,” it added.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, an activist with the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said Bahraini courts were barring citizens from criticizing the authorities.

“Instead of rewarding Nabeel Rajab for his brave and commendable exposure of human rights abuses and advocacy for peace, the authorities have chosen to punish the messenger.”

International rights groups denounced the ruling.

“They are basically trying to clamp down on every kind of dissent. They don’t seem to tolerate any criticism,” Hanan Salah, senior researcher on Bahrain for Human Rights Watch, told Reuters in Geneva.

Amnesty International’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef, said: ”It is absolutely outrageous that he (Rajab) be forced to spend a further five years in jail simply for daring to voice his opinions online.”

Bahrain has cracked down on perceived threats since Arab Spring protests in 2011 were quashed with help from Gulf Arab neighbours.

The Muslim-led monarchy has closed two main political groups — the Islamic al-Wefaq and the secular Waad, revoked the citizenship of a top cleric, and banned activists from travel and put some on trial.

Bahraini newspapers reported on Wednesday that parliament has passed a legislative amendment that would bar members of the two dissolved groups from competing in the upcoming parliamentary election expected in October or in November.

Blaming Iran

Authorities accuse Iran, the region’s majority power, of being behind several bomb attacks on its security forces since 2011, something Iran denies.

Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet, a key naval base in the oil-exporting region riven by animosity between Bahrain’s main ally, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

A US embassy representative attended an earlier hearing for Rajab, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday, adding that Washington was “disappointed” his earlier verdict had been upheld.

“He’s a prominent human rights activist ... we continue to have conversations with the government of Bahrain about our very serious concerns about this,” Nauert said.

Rajab’s son Adam tweeted on Wednesday that, on hearing the verdict, his father laughed in the courtroom and flashed a peace sign.

The German government’s human rights commissioner Baerbel Kofler urged Bahrain to honour its constitution’s commitment to freedom of speech and the press.

“Every government must face up to the critiques of its citizens and engage with them with factual arguments,” she said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan has taken important measures for CPEC's security: China

Pakistan has taken important measures for CPEC's security: China

 Updated 3 hours ago
France 'manipulating' case against businessman sought over Sarkozy allegations: lawyer

France 'manipulating' case against businessman sought over Sarkozy allegations: lawyer

 Updated 5 hours ago
Explosive device thrown into US embassy compound in Montenegro

Explosive device thrown into US embassy compound in Montenegro

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for immediate free elections

Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for immediate free elections

 Updated 7 hours ago
EU expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's progress in achieving GSP+ goals

EU expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's progress in achieving GSP+ goals

 Updated 8 hours ago
Somalia’s first forensic lab targets rape impunity

Somalia’s first forensic lab targets rape impunity

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Saudi Arabia to invest $64 bn in entertainment in next decade

Saudi Arabia to invest $64 bn in entertainment in next decade

 Updated 11 hours ago
Who are the #NeverAgain kids pushing for US gun control?

Who are the #NeverAgain kids pushing for US gun control?

 Updated 16 hours ago
Trump says arming teachers could help prevent school massacres

Trump says arming teachers could help prevent school massacres

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM