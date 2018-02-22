Police personnel not anyone's private employees, says Sindh IGP

Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja addressing the passing out parade of the Eaglet Course in Karachi on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Sindh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Thursday stressed that the police force should use its powers to crack down on terrorists.

"Police personnel are not anyone's private employees," Khawaja said while addressing the passing out parade of the Eaglet Course in Karachi. "They should use the powers vested in them by the government to crack down on terrorists."

Discussing the extra-judicial killing of Waziristan-native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a 'police encounter' in the metropolis, the provincial police chief reiterated that the deceased was an innocent citizen.

"The police personnel involved in the Naqeebullah murder case will be punished like [ordinary] criminals," he said.

'Comprehensive strategy necessary to end street crime'

Khawaja, in his address, stated that a comprehensive strategy to completely eliminate street crime from Karachi was required.

"How can a population of over 20 million people in the city be possibly monitored through only 2,500 cameras," he said, adding that the police force had managed to apprehend 200 street criminals in a span of 15 days.

'Illegally appointed personnel terminated'

The Sindh IGP told the passing out parade ceremony that the illegally appointed police personnel were terminated, in an attempt to improve the law enforcement force's performance.

"Despite giving numerous chances, the terminated personnel's performance was not up to the mark," he said. "However, 500 constables have been re-inducted."