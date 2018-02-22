Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 22 2018
AFP

Scans to decide Lynn's IPL playing hopes

AFP

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Chris Lynn suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding, New Zealand v Australia, T20 Tri-Series final, Auckland, February 21, 2018/Getty Images 

SYDNEY: Scans this week will decide if explosive batsman Chris Lynn can take up his lucrative Indian Premier League contract after he was injured in Australia´s Twenty20 tri-series win over New Zealand.

Lynn dislocated his right shoulder while fielding in Australia´s 19-run victory over New Zealand in the tournament final in Auckland on Wednesday.

He has been ruled out of the T20 Pakistan Super League, which he was scheduled to join in the United Arab Emirates next week, and is battling to be fit to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in April.

The dashing T20 specialist was signed by the KKR in a $1.5 million deal in January, making him the costliest Australian at the IPL auction.

"I´m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I´ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year," he said late Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn ruled out of PSL

Lynn dislocated his shoulder during the T20I against New Zealand

Reports said if Lynn, who has a history of shoulder trouble, lands in Kolkata but does not play a match he would receive half his fee. But if he is ruled out before the tournament he will not be paid anything.

"Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball," Australia team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-rays which revealed no major bone injury. At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai."

Lynn will undergo further scans in Brisbane, which will determine his immediate playing future.

