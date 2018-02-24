Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Riz Ahmed at the Lahore Literary Festival. Photo: Geo News  

Riz Ahmed lived up to his billing as one of the headline draws at the sixth-edition of the Lahore Literary Festival.

In a packed-to-capacity hall at the Alhamra Art Theatre, the Emmy-winning actor, who grew up in London, spoke about returning to Pakistan after 13 years. “It’s been emotional for me,” he said amid raucous cheers, “It is like visiting an ex.” 

When Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid pushed him to continue, he added, the ex “is looking good, has changed a lot. Maybe gotten some work done. Still plays a little bit hard to get. And can be a little bit schizophrenic.”

Ahmed described the last time he was in Pakistan, in 2005, while shooting for the British docudrama, The Road to Guantánamo. He was stopped at a cantonment area in Peshawar. “They [the officers] agreed to let me go if I rapped for them. I thought, wow, this country really takes its poetry seriously.”

Talking about 2016 television drama, The Night Of, for which he was awarded an Emmy for an Actor in a Limited Series, he admitted that preparing for the role was the most stressful period of his life. To play Nasir Khan, a Pakistani/Iranian-American college student accused of murdering a young woman, required him to interview prisoners of all background about surviving behind bars.

Ahmed became the first man of Asian descent to win an acting award at the Emmys.

Before the hour-long session concluded, Ahmed expressed hope that Pakistanis and the Pakistani diaspora can reach out to each other. “I would love to know about and collaborate with artists here. I think we just need to know that it is okay and that we are welcome here.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Surgical strikes being carried out on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Surgical strikes being carried out on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM