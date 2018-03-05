Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Aziz was served a contempt of court notice on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz on Monday submitted his reply in the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case against him, saying being a parliamentarian he cannot even think of disrespecting state institutions.

Aziz in his reply stated that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and respects state institutions, including judiciary.

“Media ran my comments out of context,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader added.

He also prayed to the court to take back the show-cause notice issued to him in the case.

The show-cause notice to Aziz was issued by the Supreme Court on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

In addition to Aziz, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry was also issued contempt of court notice for anti-judiciary comments, days after another PML-N member Nehal Hashmi was disqualified for the same.