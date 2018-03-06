Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
REUTERS

Saudi gives Air India overflight rights for its Israel routes: Netanyahu

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

An Air India aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters 
 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Saudi Arabia had granted Air India permission to fly over its territory on its new routes to and from Tel Aviv.

There was no immediate confirmation from either Saudi officials or Air India. Netanyahu made the announcement during a briefing in Washington to Israeli reporters after he had met US President Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom, both US allies with a shared concern over Iranian influence in the region.

Last month, Air India announced the planned thrice-weekly flights to Tel Aviv over Saudi soil, but the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Riyadh said at the time it had not granted such permission to the carrier.

El Al Israel Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, flies four weekly flights to Mumbai. These take seven hours as they fly south toward Ethiopia and then east to India, avoiding Saudi airspace. 

Israel media have said that Saudi overflight routes could reduce travel time by more than two hours.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Britain's May calls on housebuilders to 'do their duty', ease shortage

Britain's May calls on housebuilders to 'do their duty', ease shortage

 Updated 16 hours ago
Wall Street falls, on track for weekly losses on trade war fears

Wall Street falls, on track for weekly losses on trade war fears

 Updated 3 days ago
FIA arrests mastermind who conned millions through fake website in Pakistan

FIA arrests mastermind who conned millions through fake website in Pakistan

 Updated 4 days ago
Committee recommends amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets in three categories

Committee recommends amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets in three categories

 Updated 5 days ago
Imran Khan slams 'shameful' fuel price hike

Imran Khan slams 'shameful' fuel price hike

Updated 5 days ago
Govt hikes petroleum prices, petrol goes up by Rs3.56 per litre

Govt hikes petroleum prices, petrol goes up by Rs3.56 per litre

 Updated 6 days ago
Advertisement
Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

Toys'R'Us in Britain 'winds down' after no buyer found

 Updated 6 days ago
Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

Saudi views Pakistan as one of top destinations for investment: deputy minister

 Updated 7 days ago
Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

Amnesty for undisclosed foreign assets to be launched March 15: minister

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM