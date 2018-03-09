Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue Miftah Ismail said on Friday that the federal budget would be presented on April 27. 

Ismail, addressing a press conference, also said all political parties have been taken in confidence for the upcoming budget. 

The adviser for finance further said that the government has not been able to sell bonds in Pakistani markets for the last seven years, but will be sold now. 

Referring to industries, Ismail said the present government was not responsible for an increase in gas prices. 

Earlier, Miftah said the government hopes to achieve GDP growth of six per cent during the current fiscal year, which will be the highest in last 10 years.

He had said that IMF had appreciated the growth trend in Pakistan. “In fact, they [IMF] suggested Pakistan should slow down the economy,” Miftah had claimed.

On the international monetary body's observation regarding balance of payments and declining foreign exchange reserves, the adviser said that the IMF analysis was written before the devaluation of the local currency in December 2017.

He had also said that trade data for the month of February 2018 suggested that the current account deficit of the country was narrowing.

Advertisement

More From Business:

Pakistan among countries eyed by Chinese battery maker Tianneng for foreign plant

Pakistan among countries eyed by Chinese battery maker Tianneng for foreign plant

 Updated 15 hours ago
Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs but exempts Canada, Mexico

Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs but exempts Canada, Mexico

 Updated 15 hours ago
Bell rings for women at PSX

Bell rings for women at PSX

 Updated yesterday
China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with US

China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with US

 Updated 2 days ago
Government hopes to achieve 6pc GDP growth: Miftah

Government hopes to achieve 6pc GDP growth: Miftah

 Updated 2 days ago
Meet the richest people on the planet

Meet the richest people on the planet

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM