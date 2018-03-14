Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Facebook bans far-right group Britain First for inciting hatred

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

Photo: File

Facebook said it banned Britain First from its platform for breaking rules against inciting hatred, blacklisting a far-right group brought to global attention when US President Donald Trump retweeted its anti-Islamic posts.

Facebook said on Wednesday it had taken down Britain First’s Facebook page and those of its leaders, Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, for repeatedly violating rules designed to stop the incitement of hatred against minority groups.

The deputy leader of Britain First, who hit the headlines after Trump's retweet, was jailed last Wednesday for 36 weeks for religiously-aggravated harassment.

Jayda Fransen, 31, filmed and posted online videos of people who she wrongly believed were defendants in a rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May last year, in a case that led to the conviction of three Muslim men and a teenager.

Britain First leader Paul Golding, 36, was also found guilty and jailed for 18 weeks.

The pair also posted offensive leaflets to houses in the area where the defendants lived.

Judge Justin Barron at Folkestone Magistrates' Court said Golding and Franson had "demonstrated hostility" towards the Muslim faith.

"I have no doubt it was their joint intention to use the facts of the case (in Canterbury) for their own political ends," he added.

"It was a campaign to draw attention to the race, religion and immigrant background of the defendants."

Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal said the case had demonstrated Golding and Franson "were not merely exercising their right to free speech but were instead aiming religiously-aggravated abuse at innocent members of the public.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Several killed, cars crushed in Florida foot bridge collapse

Several killed, cars crushed in Florida foot bridge collapse

 Updated 3 hours ago
US hits Russia with sanctions for election meddling

US hits Russia with sanctions for election meddling

 Updated 8 hours ago
If Iran gets nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit: crown prince

If Iran gets nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit: crown prince

 Updated 10 hours ago
Russia to expel UK diplomats as row over spy attack escalates

Russia to expel UK diplomats as row over spy attack escalates

 Updated 13 hours ago
Russia could use chemical weapons in New York, US ambassador warns UN

Russia could use chemical weapons in New York, US ambassador warns UN

Updated 16 hours ago
Panama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal

Panama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Nepal chief justice sacked for faked date of birth

Nepal chief justice sacked for faked date of birth

 Updated 17 hours ago
Toys 'R' Us to close doors, leaving void for toy lovers

Toys 'R' Us to close doors, leaving void for toy lovers

 Updated 18 hours ago
California teacher accidentally discharges gun in class

California teacher accidentally discharges gun in class

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM