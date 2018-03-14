Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
GEO NEWS

KP police arrests four involved in leaking NTS paper

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested on Wednesday four people involved in leaking a National Test Service examination paper conducted for hiring teachers across the province.

The provincial government had constituted an inquiry team to investigate the matter and present a report.

According to the report, four workers of the NTS from Abbottabad were found involved in leaking the paper.

The report held a data entry operator Danish Hayat, programmer Manzoor Qadir Khan, and two office assistants named Faisal and Omer responsible.

Police registered a case against the suspect and further investigation is underway regarding the issue.

