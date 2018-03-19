Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail has said that that the current percentage of financial growth is the highest in the past 10 years, adding that the government aims to take the Growth Domestic Product (GDP) up to 10 percent.

While addressing a ceremony, Ismail said that the government will announce a new amnesty scheme in a few days.



Ismail said that the policies for a tax-friendly system are being introduced, adding that the percentage of taxes will be decreased and the scope of the collection will be widened.



He also said the government is working to enhance gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate and exports, and decrease inflation and imports for improving the national economy.

Miftah said, "We are preparing the budget for next financial year with a view to raise the GDP growth rate to 6 per cent and reduce inflation and imports.



" Machinery was being imported for power plants being set up the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) increasing the import bill, which would gradually reduce, he said.

As far as the issue of circular debt was concerned, he said, it was also the responsibility of the provincial governments to take measures for the recovery of outstanding amount from power consumers.



