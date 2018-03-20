Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
Gunman wounds two students, wounded by security, at Maryland high school

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Representational image.

A student shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school before a campus security officer ended the attack by wounding the shooter, a law enforcement official said.

The shooter shot a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, and was then wounded by a campus security officer, county Sheriff Timothy Cameron told MSNBC. All three were in critical condition at hospitals.

It was not clear whether the student shooter was shot by the security officer or wounded in another fashion.

The reason for the shooting was unclear, Cameron said, adding, “We don’t know the relationship; we don’t know the motivation.”

The violence was the latest in a decades-long series of shootings at US schools and colleges, coming a little more than a month after 17 students and faculty were killed in a rampage at a Florida high school.

Great Mills High School is in St. Mary’s County, which is about 70 miles south of Washington.

The shooting occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the United States following the attack on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a US high school.

Who is Cambridge Analytica and what did it do?

 Updated 54 minutes ago
UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO as lawmakers demand answers

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former French president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani cultural evening celebrated in Poland

Updated 19 hours ago
Saudi billionaire Al-Waleed 'forgives' Ritz ordeal

Updated 11 hours ago
Package detonates at FedEx facility in Texas: reports

 Updated 12 hours ago
20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

 Updated 12 hours ago
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

 Updated 14 hours ago
As US opioid crisis grows, Trump calls for death penalty for dealers

 Updated 15 hours ago
