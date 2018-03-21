Court summons Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia, Flagship cases against Nawaz on March 29

The entrance to the Federal Judicial Complex where the accountability court is situated. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif heard the Al-Azizia and Flagship references today.

Nawaz earlier arrived in Islamabad from Murree to attend the hearing along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.

During the hearing, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Noreen Shahzadi, who had recorded her statement at the last hearing.

In response to the judge's query, the prosecution informed that only two witnesses remain to record their statements — Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama Papers case joint investigation team (JIT), and the NAB investigation officer.

Zia has been recording his statement in the Avenfield properties reference against Nawaz and his family, which is being heard separately by the same court.

The hearing was then adjourned until March 29 with directions issued to Zia to be present in court at the next hearing.



At the last hearing of the two references on March 14, three prosecution witnesses, Shahzadi, an employee of a private bank, NAB assistant director Waqar Ahmed and financial expert Sher Khan recorded their statements and submitted relevant documents in court.

The corruption cases



The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.