pakistan
Friday Mar 23 2018
Sibt-e-Arif

Pakistani embassy in UAE holds reception on Pakistan Day

Friday Mar 23, 2018

 Ambassador Moazzam Ahmed Khan hoisting the flag at the Pakistani Embassy in UAE in 2017. Photo: file

ABU DHABI: The festivities of Pakistan Day kicked off not only in Pakistan but abroad as well where hundreds of Pakistani expatriates are living miles away from the homeland.

In Dubai, the Pakistani flag will feature at 7pm, at Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s tallest buildings.

The ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi will also display the Pakistani flag to celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day with full zeal and excitement.

The Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a diplomatic reception on Thursday where UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan praised the outstanding relations binding the two countries. The ambassador stated, ‘’It is a great honour for Pakistan as the first time a military contingent of UAE is participating in the parade of Pakistan Day.’’

Officers of the Pakistan Army in attendance said they were honoured to be safeguarding the country’s borders.

Army officer Adnan proudly stated that he was honoured and delighted to be a Pakistani on this auspicious day. Officer Qaiser talked about the relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, saying that both the nations’ armed forces have a historic and brotherly association. While naval officer Ahmed recalled the passion of March 23, 1940, because of which we have an independent and sovereign country.

The diplomatic ceremony, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Minister of State Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohammed Ali Omran Al Shamsi along with a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the state and members of the Pakistani community in the country.

