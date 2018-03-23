‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

The child rights icon said she cherishes memories of 'playing cricket on rooftops'

Malala Yousafzai on Friday posted a sweet message on Twitter reminiscing about “fond memories of her home” while wishing her fellow countrymen on Pakistan Day.



The child rights icon said she cherishes memories of “playing cricket on rooftops,” as celebrations for Pakistan Day and the Pakistan Super League in the country coincide.

The 78th Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country today.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country, and the national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The day dawned with 31- and 21-gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, while the national flag was hoisted atop government buildings and departments.