pakistan
Friday Mar 23 2018
GEO NEWS

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Friday Mar 23, 2018

A large part of Karachi plunged into darkness on Friday, March 23, 2018 evening as power outage hit different parts of the metropolis. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: A large part of Karachi was temporarily plunged into darkness on Friday evening as power outage hit different parts of the metropolis.

Electricity supply to the affected areas including Saddar, Kharadar, Lyari, Defence, Clifton, Pakistan Chowk, II Chundrigar Road, and different blocks of PECHS was restored soon after the outage was first reported by users. 

According to a spokesperson of K-Electric — the sole electricity supply company in the city — the tripping of power stations had affected some areas of the city. 

According to sources, a functional fault in a high-tension wire had affected the Elander and Lyari grid stations, resulting in suspension of power supply to most parts of the city. 

