Friday Mar 23 2018
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

Friday Mar 23, 2018

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday said a video showing a PIA plane making an emergency landing after catching fire is fake.

“No emergency landing has taken place anywhere. The animated video of an old PIA plane (not in use) caught with fire circulating in media is fake. We strongly condemn this malicious and criminal act to defame [the PIA],” the airline spokesperson said in a tweet.

PIA plane cleared for flight after technical landing at Lahore airport

Flight PK-755 was en route to Riyadh from Sialkot when the a smoke alarm was triggered, leading him to suspect a fire onboard.

A video showing a plane on fire became viral on social media. The video showed the plane making a landing after catching fire.

The airline has been facing intense criticism from passengers who allege its service has gone down the hill.  

