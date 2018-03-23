PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday said a video showing a PIA plane making an emergency landing after catching fire is fake.



“No emergency landing has taken place anywhere. The animated video of an old PIA plane (not in use) caught with fire circulating in media is fake. We strongly condemn this malicious and criminal act to defame [the PIA],” the airline spokesperson said in a tweet.

A video showing a plane on fire became viral on social media. The video showed the plane making a landing after catching fire.

The airline has been facing intense criticism from passengers who allege its service has gone down the hill.