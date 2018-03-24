Temperature in Karachi likely to rise over next three days

Photo: AFP

The mercury is likely to soar in Karachi over the next three days.

The MET Office on Saturday said that temperature would rise to 36 to 38 degrees Celsius between Sunday (March 25) and Tuesday.

However, Met Office Director Shahid Abbas said the temperature will most likely not cause much trouble for citizens due to low humidity.

He said the temperature will start decreasing from Wednesday due to sea breeze.

Photo: PMD

You can use the following precautions to beat the heat this summer:



1) Stay covered

Try to stay indoor, and if you need to be outside; don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade or clothes that expose your skin to the sun.

2) Wear light clothes

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don't feel suffocated in the humid heat.

3) Find shade

Look for a shade, find a tree.



4) Stay hydrated

Drinking more water is recommended.

