PM vows to provide necessary resources for defence needs

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said the government would provide the necessary resources to Pakistan's armed forces for defence needs.



Abbasi, accompanied by Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, was visiting the Joint Staff Headquarters earlier today.

The premier was briefed on operational preparedness of the armed forces, after which, Abbasi expressed satisfaction on the ability of the armed forces to deal with the threats and challenges posed to them.

The prime minister also paid homage to the sacrifices of personnel of the armed forces especially martyrs on the occasion.

He was received by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat upon his arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters. Abbasi was later presented with a guard of honour by contingents of all the three armed forces.