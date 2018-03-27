PM appoints Shaukat Tarin to head reconstituted EAC

Shaukat Tarin, who has served as former finance minister, will head the council. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according to a notification issued on Tuesday.



The notification states that Shaukat Tarin, who has served as finance minister, will head the council. The EAC will advise the government on economic policies.

The 13-member committee includes notables such as banking and financial sector specialist Atif Bajwa, United Bank Limited CEO Sima Kamil, Habib Bank Chairman Sultan Ali Allana, Lahore University of Management Science Professor Dr Ali Cheema, Arib Habib, Fawad Anwar and Asif Riaz.

The council includes Supreme Court advocate Salman Akram Raja and agricultural policy specialist Muhammad Tasneem.

Two members who were a part of the previous EAC are included in the new council, Abid Hassan and Dr Abdul Qayyum Sulehri.