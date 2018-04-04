Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Babar Azam once again rules batting rankings; Shadab Khan jumps to second spot in bowlers rankings

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again secured the top spot in the ICC T20 international batsmen rankings, while spinner Shadab Khan has rocketed to number two in the bowlers rankings.

According to the latest rankings updated as of April 3, 2018, Babar Azam (881 points) has displaced New Zealand’s Colin Munro from the number one spot following a spectacular batting display in the three-match T20I series against West Indies in Karachi.

Screenshot from ICC website

Shadab Khan, who took 5 wickets in the recently-concluded Windies series, has edged past India’s Yuzvendra Chahal to claim the number two place with 733 points. He is now behind Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is at number one.

Screenshot from ICC website

In the ODI rankings (as of March 25, 2018), Babar Azam is also the highest-ranked Pakistan batsman at number five.